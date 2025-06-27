A reputed list of the world's 100 best pizzerias for 2025 has just been unveiled. Two Indian establishments have been featured on it. Da Susy in Gurgram and Leo's in Delhi have been named among the top 100 for this year. The rankings were compiled and released by The Best Pizza Awards, a Europe-based organisation. The annual ceremony took place in Milan on June 25, 2025. The global voting panel reportedly consisted of 512 experts from 60 countries. Find out more below:

Photo Credit: Pexels

About Da Susy, Gurguram

Da Susy in Gurugram, helmed by Susanna Di Cosimo, occupies the 71st position on the list this year. Chef Susanna, also known as Susy, hails from Naples. She established her own pizzeria in Gurugram in 2021. The menu reflects her celebration of traditional techniques as well as innovative offerings. Da Susy currently has two branches in Gurugram.

Also Read: Mumbai's Masque Ranked 68th On This Global List Of Best Restaurants For 2025

About Leo's, Delhi

Leo's Pizzeria, led by Chef Amol Kumar, has been ranked 99th this year by The Best Pizza Awards. Since its establishment in 2016, Leo's has become a city favourite for exceptionally crafted artisanal pizzas. Additional branches opened later. Chef Amol Kumar is known for his focus on technique - the pizza dough is made, fermented and kneaded with extreme care before being cooked in a wood-fired oven.

About The Other Winners Of The Best Pizza Awards

The 2025 list was topped by I Masanielli di Francesco Martucci, located in Caserta, Italy. It was followed by Pepe in Grani by Franco Pepe in Caiazzo and Pizzarium by Gabriele Bonci in Rome. The top 10 entries were dominated by Italian establishments, except for two winners from Japan and one from Spain. Click here for the complete list.

Also Read: 50 Best Restaurants 2025: This Indian Cuisine Restaurant Ranked 6th Best In The World

What Are The Best Pizza Awards?

The Best Pizza Awards are part of the larger, well-known platform called "The Best Chef Awards." It aims "to break down barriers in the pizza world and spotlight authentic craftsmanship, bold innovation, and diverse voices that are shaping the future of this iconic dish." These pizza awards were launched in 2022, and the ranking body emphasises its independence from commercial interests.