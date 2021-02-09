Reader's Choice: 15 Of The Best Pizza Outlets Across India

Reader's Choice: Take a look at what our reader's picked for best pizza places in India.

Pizza has travelled far and wide beyond the Italian shores to become a global comfort food. Countless citizens across the world count Pizza among their most-loved indulgences. What exactly is it about a slice of pizza that strikes a chord with so many people? Is it the doughy, bready pizza base or the tangy Marinara sauce; the gooey cheese or the flavourful toppings - we just can't seem to decide. There are a number of pizza outlets across India that have gained a reputation for dishing out marvellous pizzas every single time. A visit to these pizza places guarantees a toothsome experience, and a delight for all foodies across the country.





We asked NDTV Food's readers to name some of their favourite pizza haunts across India, and the responses have given us an all-new bucket list!





Here Are 15 Best Pizza Places Across India Voted By Our Readers:

1. Mia Cucina, Mumbai





Mumbai-kars swear by Mia Cucina, which is widely known for its cosy and comforting interiors and a wide range of Italian delights to offer. Their lip-smacking meaty pizzas also come with an extensive Sangria menu for you to choose from.





Where: G3, Transocean House, Lake Boulevard Street, Hiranandani Business Park, Powai, Mumbai





Price for two: Rs. 2,000/-





2. Jamie's Pizzeria, Mumbai





The chain has successfully launched multiple outlets all across the country. However, the Mumbai one is truly a hot favourite among pizza lovers. Their classic Pepperoni pizza is a must try!





Where: High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel, Mumbai; and





1st Floor, Phoenix Market City, LBS Marg, Kurla, Mumbai





Price for two: Rs. 1,000/-





3. Oven Story, Mumbai





Ovenstory is a no-brainer which has a strong presence in Mumbai and across the country, dishing out great quality pizzas every single time. The must-visit eatery is also pocket-friendly.





Where: Shop A 1-4, Kalpak Estate, S K Mistri Marg, Antop Hill, Wadala Mumbai; and





38-31, Old Cadell Road, The Mahim Makarand CHS, Mahim, Mumbai





Price for two: Rs. 600/-











4. Pizza Express, Mumbai





Casual dining at its best, Pizza Express has gained immense popularity with multiple outlets across Delhi and Mumbai. The authentic pizzas have a range of accompaniments and side dishes to tingle your taste buds.





Where: Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba, Mumbai; and





First International Financial Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai





Price for two: Rs. 1,500/-





5. Crazy Cheesy Cafe, Pune





Another budget-friendly eatery on the list, Crazy Cheesy Cafe in Pune is known for an elaborate menu and a variety of pizzas on offer. Get ready to drown in the cheesy goodness!





Where: 35 T-40, Ganga Bhaghuodaya, Wadgaon Budruk, Sinhgad Road, Pune





Price for two: Rs. 700/-





6. Fire and Ice Pizzeria, Kolkata





Be prepared to witness a gamut of wholesome Italian experiences at this amazing pizzeria! One of Kolkata's finest eateries, the delightful pizzas at Fire and Ice are to die for.





Where: 41, Kolkata Municial Corporation, Chowringhee Road, Camac Street Area, Kolkata





Price for two: Rs. 1,800/-





7. My Big Fat Belly, Kolkata





Think thin crust pizzas without digging to deep into your pockets, and this Kolkata eatery is your answer. Binge to your heart's content sans any worries!





Where: 22, Sarat Bose Road, Sreepally, Bhawanipur, Kolkata





Price for two: Rs. 600/-





8. Chianti, Bangalore





If you're looking for a classy vibe with great food - look no further than Chianti in Bangalore. The specialty casual dining restaurant is ideal for endless slices of pizzas with great conversations.





Where: 960, 12th Main, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bangalore





Price for two: Rs. 2,000/-





9. Fenny's Lounge and Kitchen, Bangalore





A creatively designed cafe with funky interiors and a buzzing atmosphere is what defines Fenny's Lounge and Kitchen. The Bangalore eatery has an exciting range of pizzas to suit every need.





Where: 115, 3rd Floor, Opposite Raheja Arcade, Koramangala 7th Block, Bangalore





Price for two: Rs. 1,600/-





10. Your's Pizza, Delhi NCR





The economical eatery is a delight for pizza lovers! From cheese to paneer to mushroom Tandoori pizza, their delightful menu has options aplenty.





Where: RK/C6, Pintu Tyagi Marg, Raj Nagar, Ghaziabad





Price for two: Rs. 500/-





11. Capri Wings, Delhi NCR





Capri Wings is a wonderful and underrated gem of the capital city. A ravishing menu and exciting presentation is what makes the eatery a class apart.





Where: Sector 72, Noida and Defence Colony





Price for two: Rs. 400/-











12. Leo's Pizzeria, Delhi





Initially a quaint little place with limited seating, Leo's has become synonymous with great quality pizzas. Delhites swear by their authentic Italian pizzas cooked in wood-fired ovens.





Where: 28, Basant Lok Market, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi





Price for two: Rs. 1,700/-





13. Fat Lulu's, Delhi





Gourmet, thin crust pizzas don't get better than at Fat Lulu's. Their 'Little Italy Pizza' is one of the most popular dishes which regulars swear by.





Where: 58A, Adchini Main Road, Adchini, New Delhi; and





SG-46, Ground Floor, DLF Galleria, DLF Phase 4, Sector 28, Galleria Market, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram





Price for two: Rs. 800/-





14. Amour Bistro, Delhi





A casual dining affair, Amour Bistro has a number of eclectic cuisines to offer but Italian is an all-time favourite among patrons. Trust us, their divine pizzas will leave you craving more with every bite.





Where: 10/48, Malcha Marg Shopping Complex, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi





Price for two: Rs. 2,000/-





15. Colocal, Delhi





One of the newest entrants in Delhi, Colocal has an immense variety of pizzas to choose from. The great café is a must-visit with family and also serves a number of delicious chocolate beverages and desserts.





Where: The Dhan Mill Compound, 100 Feet Road, Chhatarpur, New Delhi





Price for two: Rs. 1,000/-





What is your favourite pizza joint across the country that you love to visit? Tell us in the comments below to get it featured!







