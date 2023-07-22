A British man has been finally convicted for stealing almost 200,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs a few months back. Joby Pool, accused of stealing the chocolate eggs from an industrial unit on February 11, 2023, has been sentenced to prison for 18 months. The stolen sweet treats, as per the police, were worth £40,000 (over Rs 42 lakh). Cadbury's milk chocolate eggs are filled with a “yolk” of yellow and white fondant. They are exclusively sold around Easter and are considered quite popular.

According to a report in The Guardian, the 32-year-old used a metal grinder to break into an industrial unit belonging to SW Group Logistics in Stafford Park and tow away the trailer containing the creme eggs. He further took away the consignment in a stolen lorry cab. After being caught, he was sentenced by Judge Anthony Lowe at Shrewsbury Crown Court. Pool has to spend 9 months in prison, following which he can take a licence for the remaining half of his jail tenure. The six months he has already spent in custody will be counted as his time in jail.

Pool has sometimes been referred to as the Easter Bunny by the police. In a Twitter thread, West Mercia Police provided an update about the attempted theft. They wrote, “West Mercia Police has helped save Easter for Creme Egg fans after almost 200,000 of the chocolate treats were stolen from a unit in Stafford Park in Telford.” Calling it an “eggs-travagent theft”, the police added, “shortly after the theft a vehicle, presumably purporting to be the Easter bunny, was stopped northbound on the M42 and a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft.”



CNN reported what Pool's solicitor John McMillan told the court: “He stopped the vehicle when he realized he was being followed. He realized that the game was up – he realized the police were behind him and pulled in when it was safe to do so.”

