UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is currently in India for a two-day visit. Even with his tight schedule, the global leader made sure to indulge in local food with a visit to Mumbai's iconic Khyber restaurant in the Kala Ghoda neighbourhood. The restaurant shared a picture with Starmer on their Instagram page. The caption read, "The British Prime Minister's visit to Khyber marks a proud milestone for Mumbai's dining legacy. Founded by Mr. Sudheer Bahl and now led by his son, Mr. Ishaan Bahl, Khyber stands as a symbol of India's rich culture and world-class hospitality."





Check out the Instagram post below:

About Khyber: Mumbai's Iconic Restaurant

Founded in 1958, Khyber started as a modest 25-40 seater restaurant in Kala Ghoda. Despite its humble beginnings, the eatery gradually acquired adjacent rooms until it owned the entire building. A major turning point came in 1985 when a fire forced the restaurant to close temporarily, leading to a major revamp. The Bahl family reopened the restaurant in 1988 in partnership with Parmeshwar Godrej. Today, the place has been transformed into a sprawling haveli-style space that spans about 7,000 square feet. Known for its rustic ambience and delicious food, the restaurant specialises in authentic North-West Frontier and Mughlai cooking.

Khyber's Timeless Menu

Over the decades, Khyber has barely changed its food menu. Timeless signature dishes like slow-cooked raan, crispy tandoori rotis, and creamy maa ki dal have been served with the same love and care. The menu proudly showcases the bold and rustic flavours of the North-West Frontier, featuring classics like Spiced Chicken Broth, Mirch Ka Salan, Dhaba Gosht, Methi Malai Mutter, and Prawns Mughlai. Newer additions, such as Beetroot Galouti Kebabs and Smoked Butter Chicken, seamlessly blend with the traditional favourites. Notably, around 80% of the core menu has remained unchanged for over 30 years.





This consistency is intentional, ensuring that the essence of Khyber's cuisine remains authentic and true to its roots. “Our head chef hasn't retired yet,” said Sudheer Bahl in an interview with Mid-day. “And when he does, his son will step in. We hold on to our people. Our kitchen doesn't turn over, it turns tradition into legacy.”





Booking A Table At Khyber

While Khyber allows walk-ins, the restaurant is often busy, especially during dinner hours and on weekends. It's suggested to make your reservations beforehand for a smooth dining experience. To book a table at Khyber, you can either call the restaurant directly or use their online options.

Khyber continues to be a must-visit destination for both locals and visitors seeking a true taste of Mumbai's culinary legacy.