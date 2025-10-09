Taylor Swift has recently been busy preparing homemade sourdough for her friends. After gifting BBC Radio 1 host Greg James and her BFF Selena Gomez, it was Jimmy Fallon's turn. The comedian and television host took to Instagram to showcase the foodie gift he received from the pop star. Jimmy Fallon shared a picture of the sourdough bread labelled "The Loaf of a Doughgirl," playfully referring to her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl. The television host captioned the snap with a thank you note for Taylor Swift, stating she makes the "best sourdough." He wrote, "Not gonna lie: Taylor actually makes the best sourdough. Thank you @taylorswift!!!"





But Jimmy Fallon's social media post didn't end there. It also features a recipe for his "Avocado Toast." Made with Swift's sourdough, a ripe Hass avocado, Maldon sea salt flakes, red chilli flakes, and olive oil, the comedian's avocado toast recipe looked simple yet utterly appetising.

Ingredients for Jimmy's Avocado Toast Recipe:

1 slice of Taylor Swift sourdough, toasted (can be substituted with any sourdough).

1 ripe Hass avocado, sliced and mashed with a fork.

1 sprinkle of Maldon sea salt flakes.

1 sprinkle of red chilli flakes.

1 drizzle of your favourite olive oil.

Although the instructions were not included in Jimmy Fallon's post, it seems he simply toasted a slice of sourdough bread until light brown, mashed a ripe Hass avocado with a fork, and spread it on the toast. He then likely sprinkled Maldon sea salt flakes and red chilli flakes on top, finishing with a drizzle of his favourite olive oil.

Check out the post here:

Taylor Swift has often opened up about her love for baking, particularly bread, on multiple occasions. Before Jimmy Fallon, she had also gifted Greg James a lemon-blueberry loaf with her signature bread puns. It was labelled "The Fate of Doughphelia," referring to her song The Fate of Ophelia from her latest album.





If you want to learn how to make sourdough bread at home, here's an easy recipe. Taylor Swift's love of sourdough bread is simply delectable. Don't you think?