It might be easy to spot a McDonald's in almost every major city, but the one in Porto, Portugal, stands out for all the right reasons. Often called the most luxurious McDonald's in the world, this restaurant sits inside a restored 1930s landmark that once operated as the iconic Café Imperial. The building retains much of its original grandeur - from the Art Deco chandeliers to the detailed stained-glass windows and Greek-style wall motifs. A viral Instagram reel recently gave viewers a closer look inside the fast-food outlet, leaving many amazed at how different it looks from the chain's usual design.





“Right from the entrance, it already feels different,” the content creator says in the clip. “Instead of the classic yellow letters, this one has gold lettering, and above the door, a giant imperial eagle.”

A Historic Café Turned Global Curiosity

Before McDonald's moved in, this address was home to Café Imperial, a beloved meeting spot known for its Art Nouveau and Art Deco interiors. When McDonald's acquired the building and opened its outlet here in 1995, the goal was not to erase history but to restore it. The city's heritage laws required that key architectural details be preserved, ensuring Porto's cultural character stayed intact.

Today, the restaurant is as much a tourist stop as it is a fast-food outlet. Inside, visitors will find glittering chandeliers, original stained-glass panels depicting an elegant couple enjoying coffee, and marble-topped counters that nod to the café's glamorous past.





Despite the opulent setting, the McDonald's experience remains familiar. “Don't let the luxury vibe fool you,” the content creator adds in the video. The ordering screens are the same, and the menu is mostly the same — except for a few local touches like coffee served with custard tarts.





A Viral Hit With Tourists And Locals

The video has sparked plenty of reactions online. “Been there and it is beautiful,” one user commented. Another added, “The McDonald's in Portugal are the only ones where they sell beer.”





One Instagram user pointed out the building's protected status: “It was not McDonald's decision… they had to do it because the city hall demanded it. Porto keeps the most important historical spots intact.”





Some even compared it to other ornate McDonald's locations across Europe, suggesting, “Check out the one in Budapest. It is also quite pretty.”

Whether you are there for a meal or simply to admire the interiors, Porto's McDonald's offers something rare - a glimpse of fast food served with a side of architectural history.