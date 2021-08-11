Baking is said to be one of the most beginner-friendly cooking techniques. Simply measure all the ingredients, combine them together and pop them in the oven to give excellent results. If you follow all the steps correctly, there is practically nothing that could possibly go wrong. A UK woman, however, was in for a shock when she tried baking some potato cakes in her oven. Tiana Lowe, a resident of Manchester, purchased a baking tray from furniture store IKEA. She popped it into the oven with some potato cakes and was shocked to see that the entire tray had melted inside. Take a look:











(Also Read: How To Ensure Your Cookies Do Not Spread Out And Are Of Right Size)





"Well thanks IKEA for making your serving trays look like oven trays," she wrote in a Facebook post on IKEA's page. Thus, what Tiana Lowe thought was a baking tray was actually a serving tray made of plastic. It melted in the oven since plastic cannot withstand high temperatures. Lowe got confused due to the metallic paint on the serving tray, which made it look exactly like a baking tray. She admitted that she did not read the label, and in fact thought it was a real steal at just GBP 1 or Rs. 103 approx.

Facebook users called out Tiana Lowe in the comments section of her post. They thought that it was her mistake to not have noticed that the tray was meant for serving and not baking. Lowe reacted to the negative comments saying, "Guys, it did not look or feel plastic to me, it did feel light weight but I thought that's because it's cheap haha and NO I did not read the description in the store clearly."





"In no way shape or form am I blaming IKEA, please see the humour of the post for the people taking this so seriously! After all, you weren't the one who had to clean it," she added.





(Also Read: 10 Fool-Proof Tips to Prevent Baking Disasters)

Baking fails can come in many shapes and forms, however, this one was rather unexpected.

Some users also jumped to her defense and said it was an honest mistake that could happen to anyone. "You should tell people it was an oven tray; you just have a hardcore oven," joked one user while another said, "To be fair, it does look like an oven dish."





Although Tiana Lowe's post has garnered immense traction on Facebook, she has not yet been contacted by the Swedish furniture giant. However, Lowe is not looking for an apology and simply has a suggestion for IKEA. She told Mirror, "IKEA need to make them actually look plastic and maybe change the colour, or put a giant warning sign on them. But it's my error not theirs."





What did you think of the baking tray faux pas? Tell us in the comments below.