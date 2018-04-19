Baking Soda Water Benefits And How To Make It At Home

Highlights Baking soda is more than just a cake-raising ingredient

One of the biggest benefits is that it is known to counter acid reflux

Most health experts swear by mixing baking soda with water

How does baking soda affect your body?

Baking soda tends to break down into sodium ions in the body, an electrolyte that tends to have powerful effects. However, consuming excessive amounts of baking soda can hamper the activity of your muscles, brain and heart.

Benefits of baking soda water

1. Makes for an excellent antacid

Acid reflux is a condition where there is a backflow of stomach acid in the oesophagus that causes heartburn and a burning sensation in the throat, further leading to acid indigestion. Baking soda water helps neutralise the excessive hydrochloric acid in the stomach, acting as an antacid.



Body system works well when there is an optimum pH level balance; however, any imbalance in these levels may lead to severe health conditions. Our body needs acid for proper digestion of food. There are times when acid increases in the body that causes the imbalance causing diseases like arthritis, osteoporosis and in some cases cancer. Baking soda water comes as a rescuer in balancing and regulating the acid in the body by alkalising it.

3. May help prevent kidney stones

Iron deficiency, excessive acid and even dehydration in the body can cause the growth of kidney stones. The baking soda water helps alkalise the urine to dissolve the uric acid, which in turn helps to remove kidney stones, further restoring the pH levels of the body.

4. May help save you from UTI

Poor hygiene, pregnancy or even certain medications may result in developing urinary tract infection (UTI). It is the result of bacteria growing easily in the bladder. The antiseptic properties of baking soda help reduce the acid levels in the urine and combat the bacteria.



5. A digestive cleanser

Baking soda water provides amazing benefits for cleansing your gut, further balancing your pH levels. For all those dealing with digestive issues can easily try drinking this potion.

6. Reduces inflammation

Baking soda helps reduce inflammation that further prevents the development of arthritis that affects mostly joints. It is due to the accumulation of uric acid in the joints. Baking soda helps raise the pH levels to alkalise the blood, preventing deposition in joints.



How to make baking soda water at home?

All you need is half teaspoon of baking soda and a glass of water, which is about 200 millilitres. Mix both the ingredients and drink once in a day or as the doctor suggest. Do not drink it daily or if you must, make sure it is done under supervision. Learn how to make alkaline water here.

When used wisely, baking soda water is definitely a magic potion that comes to your rescue in most ailments. Go ahead and make the most out of it.