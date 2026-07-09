Uorfi Javed never shies away from pushing the boundaries of fashion and turning the ordinary into the extraordinary. Known for transforming the most unexpected everyday objects into viral statement pieces, the reality TV star has experimented with everything from safety pins and wires to watches. Now, just when the internet thought she had run out of ideas, Uorfi has unveiled a dress made from leftover mango seeds. Yes, you read that right.





In a video shared on Instagram, Uorfi is seen asking her sister, “How many gutlis have you eaten? How many mangoes have you eaten?” When her sister questions why she is counting the seeds, Uorfi reveals that she plans to make a dress out of them.





Explaining the inspiration behind the project, Uorfi says the outfit is based on the popular Hindi proverb, “Aam ke aam, guthliyon ke bhi daam,” and she is creating the look to mark the end of the mango season.

How Did She Make The Dress?

Uorfi began by collecting the leftover mango seeds after eating the fruit. She thoroughly washed and dried the fibrous seeds before moving on to the creative process.





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Using vibrant shades from an eyeshadow palette, she hand-painted each mango seed in a vibrant pink colour. The painted seeds were then carefully arranged into floral patterns and attached to a classic black strapless dress. She also added a green-painted seed beneath the flowers to resemble a leaf.





Sharing her thoughts on the final outfit, Uorfi said, “It was very simple, it was very easy, and I think it looked really good on this black dress. I quite liked it.”

Uorfi Javed Turns Into A Walking Bubble Bath

A few months earlier, Uorfi grabbed attention with one of her most imaginative fashion experiments. The social media personality shared a series of photos and videos showcasing a bubble-inspired mini dress that instantly went viral. The eye-catching outfit featured pearl-like transparent bubbles in varying sizes, creating a playful, floating illusion as they shimmered and bounced with every movement.





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Designed with a structured mini silhouette and a flared hem, the ensemble blended Barbie-core aesthetics with Uorfi's signature avant-garde style. As she twirled, the bubbles reflected light from every angle, making the look appear almost magical, like she had stepped out of a champagne glass.

The dramatic detailing left viewers amused, intrigued, and impressed, proving once again that Uorfi knows how to spark conversations through fearless fashion.