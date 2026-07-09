





Summer in India is incomplete without litchis. Sweet, juicy and refreshing, the fruit is a seasonal favourite enjoyed fresh as well as in juices, desserts and fruit salads. While Bihar remains the country's largest producer of litchis, Uttarakhand's Dehradun litchi has earned a reputation as one of India's finest varieties.





Now, the prized fruit has achieved another milestone. The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has facilitated the first-ever export of fresh Uttarakhand litchi from Dehradun to Italy on June 18. The shipment marks the entry of the state's premium fruit into the European market and reflects the growing international demand for India's high-quality fresh produce.

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The inaugural consignment comprised one metric tonne of fresh litchi. According to APEDA, the export is expected to strengthen India's presence in global fresh fruit markets while promoting premium horticultural produce from the Himalayan region.





It also helped farmers earn nearly 25 per cent higher prices than prevailing domestic market rates, encouraging export-oriented cultivation and better farming practices.





The initiative was made possible through the combined efforts of APEDA, the Uttarakhand government, exporters, farmer-producer organisations (FPOs), logistics partners and other stakeholders.





The move is also expected to diversify export destinations for Indian fresh fruits and reinforce India's reputation as a reliable supplier of premium horticultural produce.





Also Read: First Shipment Of Assam's GI-Tagged Litchis Exported To Dubai And Singapore





What Makes Dehradun Litchi So Special?





Dehradun litchi is widely regarded as one of India's premium fruit varieties. Grown in and around the Doon Valley, it is known for its exceptional sweetness, delicate floral aroma, vibrant red skin and juicy, superior-quality pulp.





Another distinguishing feature is its thin peel and relatively small seed, which means a larger proportion of edible flesh compared to other varieties. The fertile, mineral-rich soil of the Doon Valley and the region's favourable subtropical climate contribute to its distinctive flavour and texture.





The region is home to several sought-after varieties, including Rose Scented, Calcuttia and Bedana, all valued for their taste and quality. Besides Dehradun, litchi is also cultivated in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts.