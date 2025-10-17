Uorfi Javed celebrated her 28th birthday on October 15. The actress, known for her experimental fashion escapades, enjoyed the special day with close friends and family. On Thursday, she shared a lovely post on Instagram, offering fans some glimpses into the intimate celebrations. If anything, the carousel proved that Uorfi is a true-blue foodie. The opening frame captured the 'The Traitors' star posing with a delicious vanilla cake decorated with gold dragees and edible gold sprinkles. Creamy floral frosting gave the dessert a luxurious finish. Uorfi's name was pasted along the side in delicate gold letters, making the cake look straight out of a Pinterest board.

Up next, Uorfi Javed relished a plate of yummy gol gappas. Eight crispy and fluffy puris were arranged on a plate, served with a bowl of spicy aloo masala, and garnished with chana and coriander leaves. A separate bowl contained the sweet and tangy pudina chutney, topped with an array of masalas, salt, and boondi. There was also red chutney kept aside in a different vessel.





Later, Uorfi Javed raised a toast with her sisters by clinking what appeared to be beer bottles. Oh, you thought that was it? Well, not quite. In one snap, Uorfi struck a pose with one of her friends, showcasing half-finished plates of the Punjabi specialty sarson ka saag with makki ki roti.

Check out Uorfi Javed's Instagram post below:

Sarson ka saag is a deliciously pureed dish made from mustard greens, spinach, and other leafy greens, while makki ki roti are crispy roasted flatbreads crafted from maize flour. Uorfi Javed dug into this mouthwatering combo, paired with chicken curry and two types of chutney - and her beaming smile said it all! She was clearly in food heaven.





On the final page of her birthday carousel, Uorfi cut into a decadent chocolate cake, adorned with multiple toppings, and lovingly fed it to her nearest and dearest. "Birthday was simple, no alcohol, only water. Only sarso ka saag, lots of sugar-free cake," read her heartfelt side note.

We wish Uorfi Javed a very happy birthday again - may your year ahead be as sweet as your celebrations!