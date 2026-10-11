The Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) has banned the manufacture, storage and sale of products marketed as ‘Puja Ghee' across the state. The move aims to prevent non-edible fats and chemical-based substances used in religious rituals from being mistaken for edible ghee. It could pose a risk to health if mistakenly consumed.





As per reports, FSDA commissioner Roshan Jacob issued the directive on Saturday, asking all food business operators holding licences or registrations in Uttar Pradesh to discontinue the production and sale of products sold under the name ‘Puja Ghee'.





The decision follows concerns over the use of ingredients such as vanaspati, refined oils, fragrances, paraffin, mineral oil and other chemicals in products intended for religious ceremonies. Since these items can look and smell similar to edible ghee and may also be sold in similar packaging, there is a risk that consumers could mistake them for food products.

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The FSDA clarified that products prepared using inedible fats and intended for religious rituals cannot be sold under the name ‘ghee' or labelled ‘ghee for puja'. Under food safety regulations, ghee is classified as an edible milk-fat product and must comply with the prescribed standards. The term, therefore, cannot be used to describe substances that are not meant for consumption.





To reduce the risk of consumers mistaking these items for food products, the department has also made specific labelling requirements mandatory for retail packs of non-edible products used in worship. Manufacturers must prominently print the warning ‘Not for Human Consumption' in both Hindi and English on the packaging.





In addition, each pack must display a black cross enclosed within a square that meets the prescribed size specifications.





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The department warned that non-compliance with the directives could lead to the confiscation of stock and suspension of the concerned licence or registration.