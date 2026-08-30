Two Indian dairy brands have earned a place on TasteAtlas' list of the world's best and most iconic butters. The Indian products featured in the ranking are GirOrganic's A2 Gir Cow Ghee and Amul's Pure Ghee. The list also includes butter producers from countries such as Denmark, England, Belgium, France and Ireland.





According to TasteAtlas, both Indian products were placed at No. 6 on the list. The announcement was shared on Instagram through the platform's official handle with a caption that read, "We selected the Best for exceptional quality, craftsmanship, and premium credentials, and the Iconic for deep history, global recognition, and cultural significance. Sometimes they are different. Sometimes, one extraordinary butter is both."





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More About These Ghee Brands

GirOrganic's A2 Gir Cow Ghee is known for producing ghee from the milk of Desi Gir cows raised on its certified organic farm in Gujarat.





Amul Pure Ghee, meanwhile, is one of India's most recognisable dairy products. It is known for its signature yellow hue, distinctive aroma and granular texture, qualities that are often associated with traditionally prepared homemade ghee.

Which Other Countries Made It To TasteAtlas' Best Butter List?

Besides the Indian entries, several butter producers from around the world secured a place on the list. Australia claimed the top position with Pepe Saya's Salted Cultured Butter and Western Star's Original Salted Butter.





Belgium ranked second with L&L Plaquette's Beurre Fleur de Sel and Carlsbourg's Beurre d'Ardenne AOP Doux.





Denmark secured the third spot with Aabybro Mejeri's Gammeldags Kaernet and Lurpak's Slightly Salted Butter.





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England's entries included Fen Farm Dairy's Bungay Butter and Country Life's Unsalted Butter. France placed fifth on the list with Maison Bordier's Le Beurre Bordier Sale; 4% and Echire's Beurre d'Echire AOP Charentes-Poitou Demi-Sel.





Other countries featured in the ranking included Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Norway, Spain and the United States.