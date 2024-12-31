Weddings are often grand celebrations of love and tradition, but for one family in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district, the joyous occasion turned into a nightmarish fiasco. The groom, enraged over a slight delay in serving food, abandoned the ceremony, leaving the bride and her family in shock. To add insult to injury, he tied the knot with his cousin the very same day. The incident has left the bride's family seeking justice and reeling from a financial and emotional blow.





A bizarre incident unfolded in Chandauli's Hamidpur village when Mehtab, the groom, walked out of his wedding over an alleged delay in food service. According to the bride, her marriage had been arranged with Mehtab seven months ago, and preparations were in full swing.





On December 22, Mehtab and his relatives were warmly welcomed as the wedding procession arrived at her house. However, tensions flared when a slight delay in serving food reportedly led to teasing by his friends. Infuriated, Mehtab and his family allegedly abused and assaulted the bride's family before abruptly leaving the venue.

Despite efforts by village elders to mediate, Mehtab refused to proceed with the wedding. Hours later, the bride's family learned that he had married one of his cousins. Shocked and outraged, they approached the police seeking justice.





The bride's mother claimed in her complaint that the family suffered a loss of Rs 7 lakh due to wedding expenses and arrangements for 200 guests. Additionally, Rs 1.5 lakh was handed over to the groom's family hours before the ceremony.





The bride and her family later escalated the matter to Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Laghe, prompting mediation between the two parties. Eventually, a written agreement was signed, stating that Rs 1.61 lakh would be returned to the bride's family as compensation, according to Circle Officer Rajesh Rai.