The world is a melting pot of diverse and delicious ice cream flavours with unique ingredients and preparation methods. From creamy gelato in Italy to spicy mango kulfis in India, you can enjoy different types of this sweet treat in almost every country. Amidst this global ice cream landscape, one American vlogger's encounter with Afghan ice cream is now viral on social media. Content creator Eli Snyder shared his experience of trying traditional Sheer Yakh in Afghanistan in his recent Instagram post.

In the video, Eli says, "I'm travelling around the world to see which country has the best ice cream, and today I'm in Afghanistan. Afghanistan has been highly requested for a very specific type of ice cream called Sheer Yakh."

What Is Sheer Yakh Ice Cream?

Explaining the preparation process of the ice cream, he adds, "Sheer Yakh only has three ingredients: milk, sugar, and malt. It is made by boiling milk all day, 8 am to 4 pm until it's reduced by half and slightly burnt, which is what gives it this brown colour." The fat that accumulates on the top is called Qaimaq. It is skimmed off and eventually poured over the ice cream to create this beautiful dessert.

Eli further described the dessert's unique taste. "There's no ice cream in the world that even slightly replicates this. It's dense and creamy, almost like clay, yet somehow it's light. It's not ice cream that's going to hurt your stomach. It's not too sweet at all. There are these delicate ice crystals that slowly melt on your tongue, and the cream brings it all together."

The vlogger claimed Sheer Yakh to be the "best ice cream in the world". He ranked it above Argentina, Syria and even Italy. "I've been to over 100 countries, and there's no better country for ice cream than Afghanistan. If you want to try the best ice cream, you know where to go," Eli concluded.

The video went viral on Instagram, with several people sharing their thoughts in the comments section. One user wrote, "It's the best ice cream in the world!! counting down the days until I'm back in mazar to get some more."

Another added, "Exactly!!! It's the BEST ice cream and the BEST food in the world!!"

Someone else commented, "I'm glad you mentioned Syria, the ushta ice cream with pistachio in Syria and the other flavours are definitely in my opinion the best in the world. Extremely fresh, creamy and tasty. It's like no ice cream in the world. But yet again, I haven't tried the Afghan, Argentina and Italy ice cream but I'm sure Syrian ice cream is better."

"It's usually white colour, but the first time I saw it it's brownish. And IT is the best in the world. No colour, no artificial additives. All natural," remarked a foodie.

Sheer Yakh, unlike regular ice cream, has a dense, chewy, and slightly stretchy texture, similar to Turkish dondurma. It is generally flavoured with rosewater or cardamom and finished with toppings such as pistachios or almonds. In Dari and Persian, the name means “milk ice.”

