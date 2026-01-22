A viral post about a meaningful chance encounter between strangers in Mumbai is winning hearts online - and ice cream lovers will especially find it interesting. Instagram user Anshika Tripathi (@anssshhhhika) explained that, one Saturday evening, she shared a cab with a woman she didn't know because they both wanted to go in the same direction: towards the iconic ice cream shop K Rustom near Marine Drive. The woman discussed South Mumbai, while Anshika opened up about her love for these cold, sweet treats on days when she wants to feel at home.





Their conversation led to Anshika asking the woman her favourite ice cream flavour. That's when the stranger revealed that she's actually the owner of the legendary shop. Anshika stated, "The moment we reached, she held my hand and took me inside, made me meet everyone there, and offered me her favourites with the stories behind the recipe." Anshika was left fascinated by the universe's beautiful surprise for her.





Watch the complete viral video below:







The viral video has received many positive reactions:





One user declared, "She's the sweetest. I've visited them by bunking college at least a thousand times, and came all the way from Dadar. She's one of the reasons."





Another marvelled, "When goodness gets rewarded in such strange ways!"





A third mused, "This is what the spirit of Mumbai really is. Tiny unscripted moments that make you feel just a little warmer. I love this city so much."





"Wowww, so heartwarming and what a happy coincidence that you all were headed for the same destination," wrote one person.





Another claimed, "Broo, that sounds like a movie plot."





"This is so sweet!" was a common sentiment.





The viral video has clocked one million views on Instagram so far.