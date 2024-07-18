You must have often come across your elders advising you to drink a glass of warm milk every night before sleeping. This age-old practice has gone down generations. Ever wondered why? Apart from the obvious nutritive benefits of milk, there are, in fact, other advantages of having it at night, apart from it bringing in warmth and comfort. Here are some of the reasons why you too should incorporate the practice of drinking milk before bedtime.

Here Are 6 Benefits Of Drinking Milk At Night:

1. Better Quality Of Sleep

Warm milk leads to better sleep. According to reports, it contains an amino acid called tryptophan, which helps in the production of serotonin and melatonin, the sleep-regulating hormones. Apart from regulating your mood, it is also said to help in controlling your sleep-wake cycle.





"Warm milk can help promote better sleep due to its tryptophan content." says Dr Michael Breus, a US-based clinical psychologist and famously known as the "The Sleep Doctor".

Milk helps in having a good night's rest - Photo Credit: Pexels

2. Reduced Anxiety

Milk is nature's stress reliever, and that too when enjoyed warm! Its soothing effect is not only on the body but the mind as well. Many researches have indicated that milk contains potassium which helps in relaxing your nerves and muscles and enables you to have a sound sleep.





Also Read: Feeling Down? These 8 Foods Will Give You A Natural Dopamine Rush

3. Improved Digestion

According to numerous reports, warm foods and liquids are generally much easier to digest than cold ones. Especially people who face digestive issues regularly should try having some milk before sleeping. It can prove to be beneficial in the long run.





Also Read: Have Digestion Issues? 5 Summer Beverages To Keep Digestive Issues At Bay

4. Hydration

Approximately 87% of milk is water. So it can aid your daily fluid intake as well, keeping you hydrated and ensuring overall well-being.

Milk helps you stay hydrated - Photo Credit: Pexels

5. Nutrient Intake

Milk is filled with proteins, healthy fats and vitamins like B and D. These nutrients are extremely important for the optimal functioning of the body. Having some before going to bed ensures that you get a good intake of these nutrients right before dozing off!





According to Dr Rupali Datta, a clinical nutritionist, the nutrient content and calcium composition of milk make it one of the most important foods, especially for the younger population.

6. A Rejuvenating Routine

Having a glass of warm milk every night as a ritual becomes a signal to your brain over a period of time - suggesting that it's time to unwind, relax and go into a nice slumber! This further results in a consistent sleep schedule.

Milk is a signal to unwind and relax - Photo Credit: Pexels

Incorporating a glass of warm milk into your nightly routine offers a range of benefits that go beyond mere tradition. This simple practice can greatly enhance your nightly rest and overall health. So, the next time you find yourself struggling to fall asleep, consider having a comforting glass of warm milk - it might just be the soothing solution you are looking for!