A video of a family in Canada making ice cream from scratch (without electricity) in snowy weather is winning many hearts online. The reel, shared by Karin Kopersen, includes the text "when you remember you have free will." It shows her scooping away fresh snow outdoors to make a small hole. She adds a lot of salt to it before setting a bowl in its hollowed-out part. Along with her kids, she then combines various ingredients and churns them by hand. The little ones also take a go at whisking the ice cream base. Thanks to the (naturally) freezing temperatures outside, the delight gets ready quickly. The family is seen scooping it onto cones and enjoying it with relish.





The content creator also shared a recipe in the comments. Here's how she made the ice cream:

Ingredients:

3/4 L heavy cream

5 tablespoons sugar

2 vanilla bean pods, seeds scraped

3 egg yolks

Method:

Pack down some snow and sprinkle in a good amount of salt to make an ice bath. We used a porcelain bowl since it transfers cold well. Set the bowl into the snow, add cream, egg yolks, vanilla, and sugar. Continue stirring until it thickens to the desired consistency. Add toppings of your choice.

The vlogger stated that it took them around 30 minutes to make the ice cream. She recommends taking turns stirring the contents of the bowl. She also revealed that the activity doubles as a fun little science experiment for kids.







The viral video has clocked over 37 million views so far. Here's how some Instagram users reacted:





"This is pure joy."

"Another beautiful reel! Very creative and lovely to see something different on my feed!"

"Omg you are creating magic with your sweet babies!!"

"We have -20 degrees C now here in Finland. I must try this ASAP!"

"This is so dangerous! You might end up teaching your kids to be silly and whimsical and have zest for life!"

"Wow! Pretty cool! I will definitely do it with my kids! It will be creating a core memory! Thank you for the idea."

"This is an Afghan way to make ice cream, it is called Shiryakh and no need for eggs. Milk is fine."





Several people in the comments thought the family in the video ate snow/the ice cream included snow. That is actually another kind of creation which went viral last year. The idea of eating actual snow divided social media users. Read more about the snowcream trend here.