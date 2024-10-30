Guinness World Records showcases some of the world's most unknown talents every second day. From individuals setting records by crushing the most cans in a minute to a woman adeptly eating rice grains with chopsticks, Guinness World Records consistently captivates audiences with its latest and innovative explorations. In one such video posted on their official Instagram page, a man from the USA has set the record for the fastest time to peel and slice a pineapple. Rich Ellenson from Concord, California, achieved this remarkable feat in just 17.85 seconds.





Also Read: German Man Crushes Most Walnuts With Teeth In A Minute, Breaks Record





This accomplishment was not only about speed but also required precision and technique. According to GWR, for his record, each slice or chunk had to measure a maximum of 3.8 cm (1.5 inches) on each side after removing the peel and core. In the video, viewers can see him cutting the pieces into equal sizes, and at the end of the clip, he is seen celebrating his achievement.

Rich achieved the record on April 13, breaking the previous record of 27.07 seconds set by Australia's Oscar Lynagh in 2022. In a conversation with Guinness World Records, Rich said, "I love pineapple. It's my favourite fruit. Every weekend, I'll buy three and eat one a day in a single sitting. I have learned the hard way that pineapple contains bromelain, which is an enzyme that tenderises meat. All of which means if you eat too much pineapple, your tongue will be tenderised too. Ouch!"





Also Read: Internet Reacts To Man Opening 10 Champagne Bottles In 40 Seconds





Soon after the video was posted, it received 4 million views.





While Rich's determination and precision were quite commendable, social media users were hugely disappointed with it. One user said, “The people in India who sell pineapple juice in the streets are faster than him, lol .” Another mentioned, “What a waste. Street vendors are faster than this.” “Bro, cut off 90% pineapple,” read another comment. A person stated, “Champion person who wastes the most pineapple.” Someone else mentioned, “Wrong record... it's not peeling and slicing..... it's just slicing half of the pineapple.”





Just like us, if you are a fan of food-related world records, here is a list of seven recent records you must check out.