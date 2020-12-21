BHU Student Makes It To Guinness Book For World's Largest 'Spice' Painting

A Banaras Hindu University (BHU) student has done the country proud.

Highlights Neha Singh, a student of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) made the record

She created the World's Largest Painting using spices and natural colours

She found a mention in the Guinness Book of World Records

There is an abundance of talent within the country, and we have seen proof of this numerous times. Recently, we saw a young girl from Tamil Nadu whipping up as many as 46 dishes in less than an hour - thus making it to the UNICO Book of Records. Another young student, Neha Singh, from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has now created a world record for the largest painting made with spices and natural colours, thus finding a mention in the Guinness Book of World Records.





(Also Read: Egypt Artist Uses Salt To Create Unique Paintings Of Celebrities And More)





Neha Singh is a student of Vedic sciences at Banaras Hindu University. She has also studied Fine Arts from the same university. She hails from Kotwari village in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh. The size of the painting is 62.72 square meters and Singh made the Guinness World record on 18th November 2020. "She was inspired to create this painting as to create something special out of what would have been wasted food (the spices used for the painting were passed their sell by date)," read the official entry on the Guinness World Records website.

Ballia District Magistrate Shrihari Pratap Shahi organised a function to honour her extraordinary achievement. said in an official statement, "Neha Singh has made the largest painting in the world using natural colours. The painting is of the size of measuring 62.72 sq metres. Neha's name has been included in the Guinness World Records as she has painted a 'moksh ka vriksh' (tree of salvation)."





Take a look at how social media reacted:





Interestingly, the earlier record for the World's Largest Spice Painting was also held by an Indian citizen, Shreya Tatinini, who made a painting of 588.56 square feet in Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh.







