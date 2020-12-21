SEARCH
  • News
  • BHU Student Makes It To Guinness Book For World's Largest 'Spice' Painting

BHU Student Makes It To Guinness Book For World's Largest 'Spice' Painting

Neha Singh, a student from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) created the world's largest painting made with natural colours and expired spices.

Edited by Aditi Ahuja (with inputs from ANI)  |  Updated: December 21, 2020 15:22 IST

Reddit
BHU Student Makes It To Guinness Book For World's Largest 'Spice' Painting

A Banaras Hindu University (BHU) student has done the country proud.

Highlights
  • Neha Singh, a student of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) made the record
  • She created the World's Largest Painting using spices and natural colours
  • She found a mention in the Guinness Book of World Records

There is an abundance of talent within the country, and we have seen proof of this numerous times. Recently, we saw a young girl from Tamil Nadu whipping up as many as 46 dishes in less than an hour - thus making it to the UNICO Book of Records. Another young student, Neha Singh, from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has now created a world record for the largest painting made with spices and natural colours, thus finding a mention in the Guinness Book of World Records.

(Also Read: )

Neha Singh is a student of Vedic sciences at Banaras Hindu University. She has also studied Fine Arts from the same university. She hails from Kotwari village in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh. The size of the painting is 62.72 square meters and Singh made the Guinness World record on 18th November 2020. "She was inspired to create this painting as to create something special out of what would have been wasted food (the spices used for the painting were passed their sell by date)," read the official entry on the Guinness World Records website.

Newsbeep

Ballia District Magistrate Shrihari Pratap Shahi organised a function to honour her extraordinary achievement. said in an official statement, "Neha Singh has made the largest painting in the world using natural colours. The painting is of the size of measuring 62.72 sq metres. Neha's name has been included in the Guinness World Records as she has painted a 'moksh ka vriksh' (tree of salvation)."

Take a look at how social media reacted:

Interestingly, the earlier record for the World's Largest Spice Painting was also held by an Indian citizen, Shreya Tatinini, who made a painting of 588.56 square feet in Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh.

Comments

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Banaras Hindu UniversityGuinness World RecordLargest Painting Of The World
Actor Anita Hassanandani’s Baby Shower Was All About Fun, Food And Friends (See Pics)
Actor Anita Hassanandani’s Baby Shower Was All About Fun, Food And Friends (See Pics)
Viral: Woman Surprised Husband With Mother's Food Cooked 10 Years Ago Before Her Death
Viral: Woman Surprised Husband With Mother's Food Cooked 10 Years Ago Before Her Death

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 