Cute little cupcakes are a true delight for all the foodies out there. They are delicious, portion-controlled, portable and, above all, look heavenly and tempting. Looks like Vaani Kapoor very well knows this as she just couldn't keep herself away from this baked delight. The actress, apart from being a fitness enthusiast, has a penchant for all things delicious. So, how can the foodie in her resist this sweet treat? She posted a couple of photos of herself digging into delectable cupcakes, and it made us hungry. In the photos, we can see Vaani biting into what looks like a vanilla cupcake.





We could also see some chocolate cupcakes kept on her platter. Those sweet delights decorated with chocolate frosting topped with some sprinkles look every bit enticing. Vaani captioned the photos, “How many are too many?” with a range of emojis.





Take a look:

No wonder Vaani Kapoor is a sucker for all things baked and tasty. Earlier, we saw her indulging in some pie fresh out of the oven. She posted a photo of herself enjoying the pie that looked fresh and delicious. Vaani captioned the post, "Life of a," followed by a range of emojis including one that looks like a 'pie'. Seems like the actress knows how to make herself happy with baked goods from time to time.





Talking about Vaani Kapoor's culinary diaries, cakes a special place there. On her birthday, the actress cut a deliciously moist and creamy chocolate cake. The divine-looking dark chocolate cake was sent to her by a friend. It was decorated with dark chocolate pieces and dusted with edible gold glitter. Vaani tagged her friend to thank her for the treat.





Vaani Kapoor is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood. She never compromises with her fitness routine, but at the same time, she is also a foodie. So, how does she strike a balance? She eats her favourite food while giving them some healthy twists. Some time ago, Vaani posted a photo of her indulgent brownie that had ava and cacao ganache. Her sweet treat showed the jowar (sorghum) base. That day, she also posted a photo of ravioli that sent us drooling.





We must say, Vaani Kapoor has made us fall for baked food too.