Vaani Kapoor has slowly made a mark for herself in the Bollywood industry. Whether it was the action-packed 'Bell Bottom' with Akshay Kumar or romantic films like 'Befikre', the actress has donned all sorts of roles. Despite a busy schedule, Vaani Kapoor takes some time out to indulge in some delicious meals every now and then. She even shares various snippets of her foodie diaries on Instagram for her fan following of 6.2 million. In fact, she even has a highlights section on her profile titled 'Food'. Coming to her latest indulgence, Vaani Kapoor gorged on some delicious recently. Take a look:

"A little bit of everything I love," wrote Vaani Kapoor in the caption. In the photo carousel, the actress had shared some adorable videos and pictures of the time she spent with family and friends. There were also two clicks featuring the popular street food - pani puri. The puri and filling seemed to be store-bought, while the pani appeared to be homemade. Vaani Kapoor was happily gorging on the classic street-style delight.





This is not the first time we have seen Vaani Kapoor gorging on food. Recently, she treated herself to some delicious red velvet pancakes. 'Sunday brekkie," she wrote in the caption. Take a look:







On the work front, Vaani Kapoor's recent projects include 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was a huge success and Kapoor's role in it also garnered critical appreciation. She was also spotted in 'Shamshera' with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Her upcoming films include a project with Dinesh Vijan and Nikhil Advani as per reports.