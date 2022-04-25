Varun Dhawan is one of Bollywood's fittest actors presently. He often posts pictures and videos of his exercise routine, which his 34.7 million Instagram followers enjoy watching. Along with that, you will also find Varun posting various glimpses from his life on social media. Recently, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor rang in his 35th birthday! However, as the actor spent his day shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal, his work certainly did not stop him from having a small birthday celebration! As the actor re-shared wishes from his friends, families and fellow actors on Instagram, he also posted about his birthday dinner in his stories! With that, Jahnvi Kapoor also posted a sweet video of Varun Dhawan cutting his birthday cake.





(Also Read: Varun Dhawan's Post-Workout Meal Is Giving Us Serious Motivation)





As both of them posted on Instagram, in Jahnvi's video, you can see Varun seated at a table with a yummy looking white cake in front of him. On top of the cake, you can also see a green coloured macaron, some choco chips and a candle. The actor can be seen smiling adorably in the video as he was all set to cut the cake. Take a look at it here:

(Also Read: Varun Dhawan's Delish Sunday Spread Was Sent Over By This Bollywood Actor)

Looks delicious, right? Well, this wasn't the end of his birthday! The actor also had a lavish dinner with his co-workers. Varun Dhawan had posted a menu card, which was specially curated for his birthday meal. On the top of the menu card, it was written, "Specially crafted menu for Mr. Varun Dhawan's birthday celebration." On the menu, you can spot some items from Awadhi cuisine. It consisted of dishes such as dahi vada, tamatar dhaniya ka shorba, paneer achari tikka, jheenga lehsuni, galawat ke kebab and more. Check out the full menu here:

Varun Dhawan is currently filming for Bawaal in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The actor will appear alongside Janhvi Kapoor in the film. Varun Dhawan, meanwhile, has two films coming out this year: Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Kirara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor, and Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. Bhediya will be released on November 25, while Jug Jugg Jeeyo will be released on June 24.