Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was known not just for his work in films but also for his love of cooking. He often cooked for his co-stars and film crews and had spoken about making food for large groups of people.





One such food memory comes from a video shared by actor and food blogger Ashish Vidyarthi last year. In it, Nana Patekar showed him a simple trick to flip an omelette without breaking it. And Ashish's reaction makes it even better.

Nana Patekar's Trick To Flip An Omelette

Ashish Vidyarthi was watching Nana Patekar make an omelette when he noticed that Nana was about to flip it in a way he had never seen before. "Abhi palatne ka ek amazing tareeka hai, jo maine pehli baar dekha. Mujhe laga Nana galat kuch kar rahe hain," Ashish says.





Instead of trying to flip the omelette directly with a spatula, Nana took a plate and transferred the omelette onto it. The cooked side went onto the plate first. He then turned the plate over the pan, putting the omelette back in with the uncooked side facing down.





So, the omelette got flipped without having to lift it and turn it in the air.





Nana explained that the idea came from thinking about how easily certain foods can break while being flipped. "Bahut si cheezein aisi hoti hain jo palatte waqt toot jaati hain. Toh ye maine aise hi ek din socha ki aise karenge toh dekhte hain," he said.





This omelette trick is just a small part of his love for cooking. While flipping it, he fondly spoke about cooking for himself and also recalled making food for workers when his house was being built. "Main apne aap khaana bana leta hoon," he said. He recalled that there were at least 110 workers at the site, and he cooked for all of them once every 15 days.

Ashish's Reaction To The Omelette

Once the omelette was ready, Ashish sat down to eat it. His reaction was as enthusiastic as his reaction to the flipping trick. "Nana Patekar ne ye amazing banaya. I'm like beyond it." He said the taste was different, but the experience of having Nana make and serve the food was what made it special.





“Simply banaya hai omelette, lekin jazbat hai. Apne haath se pyaar se banaya, pyaar se serve kiya.” Ashish also thanked Nana for the meal and said the experience was unique.