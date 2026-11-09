In the world of fine dining, a Michelin star is more than an accolade; it is a recognition of years of culinary dedication and excellence. However, maintaining that recognition can be as challenging as earning it in the first place.





Restaurateur Samyukta Nair recently talked about how Jamavar London lost its Michelin star. Samyukta, who is the CEO and Creative Director of LSL Capital, the luxury restaurant group behind Jamavar, offered a candid account of how she felt after losing the star.





During an appearance on Culinary Culture with Vir Sanghvi, the host asked Samyukta if it is true that an inspector came to the restaurant and asked if he could see the chef, and one of the staff members said, "We don't have a chef.” Samyukta replied, “There was vested interest in sabotage. This is what I would imagine.”

Also Read: NDTV World Summit 2026: This Delhi Boy Earned 3 Michelin Stars In Dubai. His Heart Still Goes Back To Rajindar Da Dhaba





She continued, “Here I was sitting in India watching the ceremony. Karan Gokani calls me, and he says, ‘Sam, Jamavar has lost its star.' Sitting here on the bathroom floor, weeping, because I didn't know that the rug had been pulled under my feet. I took it very personally.”When asked how long it took her to regain the star, Samyukta shared that it took them 6 years. “Truthfully, when we won the star, I very much said that the last one was on loan. This one was ours to keep,” she added.

How Did Jamavar London Lose its Michelin Star?





According to a report by the Asian Catering Federation, Jamavar London lost its star after executive head chef Rohit Ghai left the restaurant in 2018 to open his own restaurant, Kutir. This was when the restaurant group's culinary director Surender Mohan stepped in to support the kitchen.





As per the official website of Jamavar, In 2016, Jamavar opened in London. Eight months after opening, the restaurant was awarded its first Michelin star, establishing itself as a distinctive voice within the city's culinary landscape. “Under the leadership of Chef Surender Mohan, Jamavar London regained its Michelin star in 2022, reaffirming its commitment to excellence and refined hospitality,” it added.





Also Read: Harsh Goenka Says Forget Michelin Stars, 'Tukaram Mundhe Approved' Is The New Status Symbol





The brand further expanded internationally to Doha and Dubai, with both restaurants also earning Michelin stars.

