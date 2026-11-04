Food is often one of the best ways to experience a city's culture. But what if the culinary surprises begin before you even leave the airport? A passenger recently spotted something unusual at Chandigarh airport that caught his attention.

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Tejeshwar Singh spotted a golgappa cart right next to the baggage belt area, something he said he had never seen at any other airport. Delighted by the discovery, he described Chandigarh as a city of food lovers and lovingly dubbed it 'Chatoragarh'.





The vlogger said, “You'll realise just how much of a city for foodies Chandigarh is the moment you arrive at its airport. I've never seen a golgappa cart at any other airport, but I spotted one the second I landed in Chandigarh.”

Also Read: “Pookie Mummy”: Internet Reacts To Mother Surprising Daughter With Gol Gappa Cart On Birthday





He was so impressed by the sight that he playfully suggested another name for the city, adding, “This isn't just Chandigarh, you could even call it 'Chatoragarh' (a city of food lovers)!”

The video caught the attention of the Instagram audience, with the comments section reflecting the city's reputation as a food lovers' paradise. One user wrote, "Man, this was my first stop after I landed in Chandigarh. The chat was so chatpata. 100% recommended."





Another added, "Hahahaha! That's the highlight of my Chandigarh visit." Someone else commented, "Yes yes… that's right. Even I was surprised to see that at the airport."





"Peak Punjabi experience starts at the airport," remarked a viewer.





Also Read: Golgappa Turns Gourmet, Why Indian Fine Dining Is Obsessed With Street Food Right Now





A foodie shared, "They have a chai thela as well once you enter the airport."





"It's for people who are in the city for 24 hours or less for business, and are in and out so quickly that they don't have time to visit golgappa stalls. This way, we get to satisfy our cravings there," read a comment.