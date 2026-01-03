Gol gappas are an emotion. The tantalising flavours tease our taste buds from the first bite itself, making foodies chase that perfect balance of spices, mashed aloo tikki, tangy chutneys and delectable crunch. One poori is never enough, as we tend to reach out for another and then another, until our stomachs are full but hearts are happy. As we queue up in front of street-side stalls and wait for our turn, the desi snack becomes a small, joyful ritual that celebrates nostalgia and indulgence.





If you, too, are a gol gappa lover, then someone surprising you with the savoury delight on your birthday will certainly make your day, isn't it? A digital creator experienced a similar treat when her mother brought the entire gol gappa cart, along with the vendor, to her house as a birthday surprise. Could it get any better than this? We bet not.

The video captures the woman rushing to the cart and hugging her mother joyfully after seeing the surprise. The mother then feeds a gol gappa to her daughter. Other family members and kids relished the delectable snack, and everyone's happy smiles revealed that they truly enjoyed the moment. The text layout read, “Mummy ne mere janamdin ke khushi mei pura gol gappa ka thela hi ghar bula liya (On my birthday, my mother called the entire gol gappa stall to my house).” The clip concluded with the words, “East or West Gorakhpur ke gol gappe is the best.”

Watch the full video below:

The internet had a field day reacting to the video.





“My mama said it is AI,” joked a user.





“Aisi maa naseeb walo ko milti hai. (Only lucky ones get such mothers). May she be blessed with good health always,” gushed another.





“Pookie mummy for real,” noted an individual.





“I am going to show this to my mom,” revealed a gol gappa fan.





One person called it “the best party.”





“Women see. Women happy,” read a sweet remark.





So far, the video has clocked 2.3 million views.