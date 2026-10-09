Cat lovers in Kolkata have a special place to visit, where a cup of coffee comes with plenty of furry company. Mrs Wilson's Cafe is not just a cosy spot for food and drinks but also a home to more than 30 rescued cats. The cafe has shared a glimpse of how these cats spend their evenings.





According to the team, each cat, with their own likes and dislikes, makes every day at the cafe a little different. After spending hours eating, sleeping and playing, they finally settle down in their favourite spots. This sweet routine has caught the attention of animal lovers and cafe visitors.





On Instagram, the owner of Mrs Wilson's Cafe shared how the daily routine of looking after more than 30 rescued cats works. In the evening, the cats slowly wake up from their afternoon naps and get ready for their next meal. A team member prepares freshly boiled river fish, carefully removes the bones and feeds each cat separately.

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Every cat has different eating habits. Some are picky about their food, while others need to be fed by hand. As customers arrive, the cats spend time with them, enjoy cuddles and play with paper bags and toys. They also get treats after their playtime.





Later, the owner prepares dinner with each cat's favourite wet food and adds their daily vitamin supplements. The cats are then fed one by one. After dinner, they slowly settle into their own rooms and favourite sleeping spots. The owner said that caring for so many cats can be tiring and messy, but it is also the happiest feeling for them. Every day is different and the team is happy to give these rescued cats a loving home.





Watch the full video below:

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Life is better with cats.”





Another shared, “This is soooo beautiful. I wouldn't mind a coffee and just being there, doing absolutely nothing.”





“This is so cute. Your cafe is definitely on my bucket list whenever I am in Kolkata,” a comment read.





An individual simply called it “Heaven.”





Another mentioned, “Gods work.”





One more added, “Seeing them makes my heart full.”





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If you enjoy spending time with cats, Mrs Wilson's Cafe offers a chance to relax, enjoy a meal and meet these rescued animals between 12:30 PM and 8:30 PM.