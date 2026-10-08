Tea, biscuits and snacks are a common sight on Indian trains, but one passenger recently saw something very unusual inside an AC coach. During the journey, a vendor walked inside the train, selling pizza from Domino's.





The seller was carrying a large bag and showed the passenger several Domino's pizza boxes when they asked about the food. He was selling a Margherita pizza for Rs 150 and a Paneer Capsicum pizza for Rs 200. The unusual sight left the passenger surprised and raised questions about how this works.





The passenger wanted to know if the pizzas were sold through an official Domino's, IRCTC or railway arrangement, or if someone was buying the pizzas separately and reselling them on the train.

In the video shared on Instagram, the passenger asked the vendor if he was selling Pizza Mania or regular pizza. The vendor said he was not sure and simply told him that these were the pizzas he had.





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In the caption, the passenger explained, “Pizza delivery on trains is nothing new. You can order through IRCTC, eCatering and get food delivered at your station. But this was different. At Ambala Cantt, I saw a person carrying multiple Domino's pizzas in a large bag and selling them directly inside the train.”





“No advance order, no PNR, order confirmation, just ‘Pizza chahiye?' So my question is: Is this also an official Domino's / IRCTC / railway selling model, or is someone simply buying pizzas and reselling them on trains? I'm not claiming anything is fake or unauthorised. I'm genuinely trying to understand how this setup works.”

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Saw this at Udaipur station also. Pizza was authentic Domino's. Price was also reasonable. He was carrying 50 pizzas hot and fresh and he sold them within 15 minutes in 2 bogies only.”





Another shared, “He is ordering pizzas in bulk and selling them for 30 to 40 Rs more expensively that 30 Rs is his margin, but I don't think pizzas would be hot and fresh.”





“Maybe he missed the train of the person who actually ordered that pizza. That's why,” a comment read.





An individual stated, “You did miss the second guy with chole bhature on the train.”





Another jokingly mentioned, “Does Domino's know about it?”





One more suggested, “They must be selling local pizza in Domino's packaging.”





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Would you buy a Domino's pizza from a vendor on a moving train?