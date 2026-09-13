Food has a way of turning an ordinary meal into an experience, especially when restaurants go all out with elaborate spreads and oversized portions. From loaded thalis to indulgent desserts, larger-than-life food creations often become an instant attraction for diners and social media users alike.





One such offering is now grabbing attention in Mumbai, where a restaurant is serving a massive “Baahubali Thali” that comes with unlimited aamras. A video shared on Instagram shows the enormous spread, leaving food lovers intrigued by the sheer variety and quantity on offer.





The clip begins with the vlogger washing his hands at the table. Then, the waiters are seen serving him welcome beverages including sharbat and chaas. On the plate, they add some raita, red and green chutney, a slice of lemon and dhokla. It is followed by a serving of dal kachodi, chole, gatte ki sabji, paneer gravy, mixed veg, potato curry, kadhi, papad and of course aamras.

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Brace yourself for another medley of food items, starting with dal baati churma, roti, puri, spicy accompaniments and some more aamras. After that comes khichdi with a dollop of ghee and jeera rice. For dessert, they offer moong dal ka halwa and you guessed it right: more aamras. Located across several outlets in Mumbai, Maharaja Bhog is the restaurant behind the viral “Baahubali Thali.”

The elaborate thali appears to have struck a chord with foodies, as social media users quickly flooded the comments section with their reactions.





One user wrote, "Only this Thali can fix my hunger."





Another added, 'Omg .. I wish to be there."





Someone else commented, "One of the worst Thalli ever, trust me.. it's a waste of money."





Also Read: Viral Video: Delhi Restaurant Debuts Massive Dhurandhar 2 Thali With 26 Dishes





"Mai sirf 5 recipes mein thak jaungi," remarked a user.





A viewer said, "Too much, even once in a blue moon such Thalis are bad to health. Promote gluttony."





"Other side people cry to get just one meal......and here people just waste food for reels," read a comment.