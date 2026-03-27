A thali is one of the most epic ways to indulge in food. This culinary experience gives you a chance to try a variety of dishes on a single plate. Now, a video of a Delhi vendor selling a vegetarian "Dhurandhar 2 thali" has gone viral online. The name is inspired by the recently released film, starring Ranveer Singh. The video begins with the vendor holding a large plate, which he starts assembling with an array of dishes. First, he adds some French fries to the plate, followed by fried momos, sweet corn and spring rolls. Next, he puts dahi ke shole, dry Manchurian, noodles and baby doll chaap on the platter.



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Brace yourself for another medley of food items, starting with veg seekh kebabs and paneer tikka. After that come chatpati chaap, dal makhni, shahi paneer, rogan josh chaap, mushroom masala and rajma masala.

He also adds mixed raita, basmati rice with peas, rumali roti, one butter naan, one laccha parantha, one missi roti and two papads to the mix. For dessert, the vendor offers gulab jamun and two types of ice cream — chocolate and vanilla. Located in Delhi's Tilak Nagar, the shop's name is Angeethi Tadka. You can order the thali for Rs 1,199.

The Dhurandhar 2 thali seems to have impressed foodies, as their reactions started pouring into the comments section in no time.

One user wrote, "My tummy was full after French fries."

Another added, "I think I can eat it all."



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Someone else commented, "I can't even finish half of this."

"Get hypertension and BP in a single meal lol," remarked a user.

An individual shared, "Uncle ji, that's my week's calories, but your presentation has convinced me to eat all that in a day."

"Meal after week of Navratri fasting," read a comment.

A foodie sarcastically pointed out, "Salad was missing."

Would you like to try this thali too? Let us know in the comments section below.