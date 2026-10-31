Train journeys are often about more than just reaching the destination. A good train journey mostly depends on onboard service and quality food. Recently, a vlogger named MK Vlogs on Instagram shared his honest food review of the Vande Bharat Express.

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“A train journey is not limited to taking you from the source to the destination. The food and refreshments served along the way, and the quality of that service, matter a lot,” he said while boarding the Vande Bharat Express from Solapur to Mumbai.

Right after onboarding, he was extremely impressed by the modern interiors and cleanliness of the train. “The train is very modern, and the interiors are super clean. I really liked the hygiene on the train. On trains like Vande Bharat, it's not just about speed and comfort; they also take great care of passengers' food and refreshments,” he shared.

Soon after taking his seat, the man was served with a bottle of water, followed by a cup of tea and snacks. "When you are travelling, if you get good food, your whole journey becomes so much better,” he said.

Within an hour of finishing his tea, the man was served breakfast. He received two slices of bread, butter, jam, vegetable upma, two bananas, curd, and mango juice. “When you're served such good food, you don't even realise when your journey is about to end,” the man added before finishing off his meal with a cup of hot coffee.

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Take a look at the video:

Vande Bharat Catering Rules and Meal Charges

Meals on Vande Bharat trains are managed by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The food served depends on the time of your journey and whether you are travelling in a Chair Car (CC) or an Executive Chair Car (EC).

Passengers can choose to include catering while booking their ticket. If you opt out, you generally won't be charged for meals. On some routes, passengers may also be able to buy food onboard.

The cost of meals on Vande Bharat trains depends on your travel class and the type of meal served. In Chair Car (CC), morning tea costs Rs 15, breakfast costs Rs 122, lunch or dinner costs Rs 222, and evening tea with snacks costs Rs 66.

In the Executive Chair Car (EC), morning tea costs Rs 15, breakfast costs Rs 155, lunch or dinner costs Rs 244, and evening tea with snacks costs Rs 105.

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