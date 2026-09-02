Salman Khan may be one of Bollywood's biggest stars, but a viral throwback video showed a completely different side of him. Chef Bhaijaan was in action as Salman personally prepared and served a bowl of bhel for Riteish Deshmukh. IIFA recently shared the throwback video with the caption "Chef Bhaijaan in action", bringing back the fun moment featuring Salman, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh.

The video was originally shared by Genelia Deshmukh on Instagram around December 2025. It came just days after Salman celebrated his 60th birthday and quickly went viral among fans. The reason was simple. Salman Khan was seen taking charge of the food himself and preparing a special street food dish called Bhau Chi Bhel for Riteish.

And he did not just hand over a ready-made bowl. Salman got involved in the entire process.





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The actor started by adding murmure to a large bowl. He then added green chillies and chopped onions. Different chutneys went into the mix, followed by crushed papdi and boiled potatoes.





Then came the most important part. Salman mixed everything together himself, making sure all the ingredients came together properly. The video showed him shaking and tossing the bowl as he prepared the bhel.

From Bollywood Star To Bhel Master

It was a simple but fun moment that gave fans a glimpse of Salman Khan in an unexpected role.





Once the Bhau Chi Bhel was ready, Salman served it to Riteish Deshmukh. And Riteish seemed to thoroughly enjoy the special bowl prepared by Bhaijaan himself.





The video had already become a viral moment when Genelia first shared it in December 2025. Now, IIFA's throwback post has once again brought attention to the foodie moment.





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From murmure and chutneys to papdi and potatoes, Salman Khan made sure the bowl had all the ingredients before giving it a good mix and serving it to Riteish. And honestly, when Salman Khan himself is making your chaat, it is hard to imagine saying no to a second helping.