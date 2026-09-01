Rujuta Diwekar has shared three simple foods she recommends when an upset stomach is starting to settle and hunger is slowly returning. In a recent video, the celebrity nutritionist explained that this stage can often come with a dilemma. You may finally feel hungry again but also worry that eating the wrong thing could make the situation worse. Her advice focused on simple, soothing foods that can be easier to have during the recovery phase.

Stewed Apple Or Pear

Diwekar's first recommendation was stewed apple or pear. She suggested cutting the fruit and boiling it in water for around 10 to 15 minutes until it becomes soft. It can then be eaten warm or cold, depending on personal preference.





According to her, the pectin, or soluble fibre, in these fruits can help soothe the stomach and gradually bring back appetite. She also pointed to their polyphenols and naturally sweet taste, which may help lift the mood.

And for those who do not enjoy apples or pears, she had another simple suggestion: a banana.

Dahi Or Chaas

The second food group on her list was dahi and chaas. Diwekar said these contain beneficial bacteria and can help calm the stomach. She suggested them for people experiencing bloating, acidity or general digestive discomfort.





If an upset stomach is also accompanied by feeling low, a mild headache or cold and cough-like symptoms, she suggested adding a little saunth and salt to dahi or chaas.





Her simple combination was dahi or chaas with a little saunth and salt.





Also Read: "Matcha-do About Nothing," Soha Ali Khan Whips Up A Protein Rich Drink

Rice In Simple Forms

The third recommendation was one of India's most familiar comfort foods: rice. Diwekar suggested having it as a rice soup with a little salt and black pepper. Other options she mentioned included simple dal-chawal, khichdi, or rice with just salt and a little ghee.





She described these as light, easy-to-digest comfort foods that can be suitable during the recovery phase.

What To Avoid

Diwekar also shared a list of foods she advised avoiding while recovering from an upset stomach. She said to stay away from packaged and processed foods, including:

Colas

Chips

Chocolates

Tetra Pack juices

Energy drinks

Caffeinated drinks

She also advised avoiding paneer, eggs and non-vegetarian foods for the first 48 hours, along with raw salads. When the stomach is beginning to recover, keeping food simple can help avoid adding more discomfort.