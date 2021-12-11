Vidyut Jammwal turned a year older on December 10 and he celebrated his birthday with a bash. The actor is currently in Egypt but he did not forget to cut into his birthday cake. Guess what? The cake would startle anyone with its uniqueness. Vidyut posted a video where he is cutting into a cake that is shaped like the Great Pyramid of Giza. What could be a more apt birthday cake at this locale? The actor stood in front of some pyramids and told his fans, "JammwaLions, I love you. It would be incomplete to me if I did not mention you. You are everything to me. Happy birthday, JammwaLions. I love you." Take a look at the unique birthday cake:

We got more glimpses of the delicious cake on Nandita Mahtani's Instagram timeline. There we see how the cake has a sun-burnt look to it. To give it the texture of sand, some biscuit crumbs also lie on top of the cake.

Vidyut Jammwal is definitely one of the best action heroes in the Bollywood industry today. The actor constantly keeps a check on his diet that is a major part of his fitness regime. And, he doesn't “believe in cheat meals.” How do we know you ask? The actor shared this piece of information on his Instagram timeline. Along with a video from the sets of his film Sanak, the actor wrote, "Training him to never cheat... I don't believe in cheat meals... I eat what I crave for... mental happiness bhi koi cheez hoti hai (mental happiness also counts)." The actor was drizzling honey between the pancakes and made a tall tower of pancakes for himself and his little co-star.

Thanks, Vidyut Jammwal, for giving us a glimpse of such scrumptious foodie adventures.