Palm jaggery is often used in the preparation of traditional Indian sweets. This golden nectar is derived from the sap of palm trees and is a staple in many Indian households. Now, a video of the bulk production of palm jaggery in Tamil Nadu is impressing foodies online as it shows the entire process of deriving the jaggery. The video, shared on Instagram, begins with a man skillfully climbing a palm tree to tap its sap. After securing a container to the tree, the sap is collected overnight. The next day, the collected sap is transferred to pots and boiled over a wood fire. The sap is boiled slowly and stirred continuously to prevent burning and to evaporate the water content.





Over the course of two hours, the liquid gradually transforms from clear to a rich, dark syrup. This concentrated mix is then poured into moulds and allowed to cool and solidify. The final product is a block or cake of palm jaggery, also known as karupatti or thati bellam.

Watch the full video here:

The video has received nearly 2 million views on Instagram. In the comments, several users expressed their thoughts on the palm jaggery-making process.





One user said, "That palm juice is very tasty and good. You can eat for the entire day."





Another added, "Got to see something new today, thanks."





Someone else commented, "I have never tasted it but now I want to eat it."





A viewer shared, "My grandfather also made this at home in West Bengal. The liquid jaggery is more tasty."





"This is said karupatti in Tamil... It's very healthy as well as tasty," remarked a foodie.





A user said, "It tastes like dark chocolate."





"I have eaten it once, it's very tasty," read a comment.

Would you like to try palm jaggery? Let us know in the comments section below.