The internet has given us access to all sorts of interesting and unique recipes from around the world. While we have already seen some of our favourite Indian foods go viral across social media, we are learning about more foods from across the globe. Recently, one such street food video from Thailand took the internet by storm. It shows the making of a popular treat called coconut jelly and the clip has mesmerised us as well as other foodies on the internet. Take a look:

The video was shared on the Instagram page 'Bangkok Foodie'. It was from an outlet called Coco Home in Bangkok where they sell each coconut jelly for 55 baht (130 rupees approx.)





Since the time it was posted, it has received over 23.9 million views and 538k likes. "Coconut Jelly Making in Thailand," read the caption of the post. In the clip, we saw the entire process of making coconut jelly in Thailand. First, the coconut was chopped and peeled in several stages. Sharp knives were used for this. Then, the coconut shell was emptied out and the coconut water was transferred to another container to which gelatin was added. Coconut shavings were then added to empty coconut shells followed by the jelly mixture. This was then wrapped up with cling film and sold to customers!





The interesting process of making coconut jelly from Thailand was quite a fascinating watch for internet users. "I now understand why (boxed) coconut juice overseas costs an arm and a leg. Respect for this trade," wrote a user. "Never realised how much work goes into something like this," agreed another.





What did you think of the video of coconut jelly from Thailand? Tell us in the comments.