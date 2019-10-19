Watch: How To Make Warm, Crispy Halwai-Style Jalebi At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

Step-by-step jalebi recipe video

Crispy, coiled and oh-so-delicious, jalebi is stable across all halwais and sweetmeat shops in India and is one of our favourite mithais too. When we think of crisp, orange jalebis, a plenty of childhood memories rewind through our minds. How we all used to enjoy having jalebis on festivals like Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Rakshabandhan with our siblings, cousins and family. I vividly remember how my sister and I used to eagerly wait for our dad to bring a packet full of piping hot jalebis on special occasions. Those days, we used to swear by the jalebis that our local halwais used to prepare; however, with an increase in demand for mithais, most of the sweetmeats that we eat now may lack in taste and quality. But, fret not! You can make warm, crispy halwai-style jalebis at home like a pro with this easy step-by-step jalebi recipe video.





The recipe video is shared by famous YouTube chef Manjula Jain on her YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen'. With various versions of jalebi like paneer jalebi and chocolate jalebi available in the sweetmeat shops now - in her recipe, Manjula shows how to prepare jalebis at home using the same technique and ingredients that were used in the olden days. So, without further ado, dig in and make this crisp, orange sweet just like your halwai this festive season. Do let us know how you liked in the comment section below.







Watch: How To Make Halwai-Style Jalebi At Home:















