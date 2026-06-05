We often place orders on food delivery apps by looking at high-definition photos that look like gourmet meals; however, the reality may be different. One such incident reportedly occurred with an X user who ordered a tempting slice of pizza from 'Olio Pizza - The Woodfired Pizzeria' via Swiggy. The user took to X to share their disappointing ‘expectation v/s reality' food order by sharing a side-by-side photo of the app's polished promotional image versus the underwhelming pizza slice they actually received. While the app showed a loaded chicken pizza slice packed with a variety of chicken and cheese, what they received was what looked like an average slice of pizza with a few pieces of chicken on top.





Sharing the pictures, the user wrote, “What I ordered v/s what I got. Never order from Olio's again. + Swiggy was offering me only a Rs 30 refund for this; I had to fight a lot, and then I got a Rs 115 refund. Genuinely misleading people, really sad.”

NDTV does not vouch for the claims made in the X post.





We checked on Swiggy and also found that the place is listed under Swiggy's "gourmet" section.

The post, based on the frustration around online food delivery, quickly went viral. Other users also jumped into the comment section to share similar experiences.





“For the details they have listed in toppings, it sure as hell looks like an utter disappointment,” noted a user.



“The only thing that pizza is overloaded with is broken promises,” another said sarcastically.

One user shared a picture of a wrongly arranged half-eaten pizza and said, “Nothing can beat whatever this is.”

An individual wrote, “The restaurant is pricing it at double and then showing it as 50% off. Wow. In Rs 199 you can still get a decent small-size full pizza from any other brand. If the brand calls this overload, I wonder about the amount of toppings on normal pizza slices.”

Someone else suggested, “Never order from a cloud kitchen."

NDTV has reached out to Olio Pizza and Swiggy for comments. The story will be updated if a response is received.