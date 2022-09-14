Even though the harsh sun blaze from May, June, and July has subsided a little, many countries are still facing a heatwave. The rising temperatures have forced people to stay inside their homes. Many of us have blasted the AC to the maximum and indulged in all things cold and delicious. However, despite that, the heatwave has surely affected many people. The temperature has come to the point where if you keep your food outside, it will get cooked directly from the sun's rays. Don't believe us? Recently, an Instagram user Matt Peterson from Arizona, USA, did a little experiment where he kept cookie dough in the sun and watched it cook!





Taking to Instagram, the user posted a short video where he has cookie dough on a tray. He informs his audience that it is 110 degrees Fahrenheit in Arizona, so he will try to bake some cookies in his car. Then, he returns to the cookies five hours later, and you can see that the dough has melted from the heat. When he brings the cookies back to his home, he tastes them and finds that they are actually perfectly baked! Take a look at the full video below:

Isn't that amazing? Ever since this video was uploaded, it has been viewed 2.7 million times, has 155K likes, and hundreds of comments! Many people were stunned that the cookies were actually cooked. Check out some of the comments below:





"This heat is absolutely merciless."





"The funny thing was a few days ago, it was 118 Fahrenheit here in Vegas, and I put a frozen pizza on my roof, and it actually fully cooked."





"Just imagine how nice the inside of the car would smell."





"These are sun-baked chocolate chip cookies!"





"They actually kind of look overcooked."





"Your car is the most expensive air fryer on the market."





What do you think about this video? Have you ever seen something like this? Let us know in the comments below!