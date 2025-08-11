Lara Dutta is "North Indian by birth," but when it comes to food, she finds joy in South Indian delicacies. You need not take our word for it. The actress has proven this fact herself in her latest Instagram post. On Sunday, Lara shared a glimpse of her weekend escapade, which involved relishing a full-fledged breakfast at Uppu, a new South Indian restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. The picture captured Lara posing with her husband, former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi, their daughter Saira and some friends outside the restaurant.





Also Read: 6 Bollywood Actresses Who Love South Indian Food





Although Lara Dutta skipped uploading the snaps of what she ate at Uppu, she might have teased some of the items through hashtags. They were rich-aromatic filter coffee and crispy dosa, which she dubbed her "soul food". Her side note read, "I am North Indian by birth, but South Indian at (heart emoji) !!! It makes my tummy and heart so happy to have Uppu, (in) Mumbai now in our backyard!!! Sunday morning breakfast done just right."

Also Read: Ananya Panday Had The 'Best Food' At This South Indian Cafe In Mumbai





Back in April, Lara Dutta rang in her 47th birthday by going out to dinner. She was accompanied by Mahesh Bhupathi and Saira. Her sweet-coded culinary adventures on Instagram stole the spotlight. In the first frame, Lara and Mahesh smiled ear-to-ear. Displayed on the table was a brownie delight garnished with crunchy nuts and served with a lip-smacking bowl of what appeared to be chocolate sauce.





Next, Lara Dutta and her daughter tapped into their sweet tooth fantasy, enjoying an adorable pineapple cake. The creamy dessert was adorned with bubbly edges, resembling the shape of the fruit, including what seemed like edible leaves and a white chocolate bar. The actress also had a scrumptious bite of a red velvet cake layered with fresh cream, cherries and a drizzle of chocolate syrup on the top. Read all about it here.





Lara Dutta's foodie shenanigans are a delight to watch and we cannot wait for her next epicurean update!