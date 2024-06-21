Health department officials of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) recently visited a restaurant following a worrying complaint. A customer had alleged that they found a dead rat in the sambar served at Devi Dosa Palace. Video footage of the same has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread concern and calls for action. As per reports, the restaurant did not take any action after the customer notified it about the serious food safety issue. AMC officials then stepped in and sealed the restaurant. The owner, Alpesh Kevadiya, has been issued a notice regarding the lack of hygiene and sanitary conditions, reports reveal.

Also Read: Celebrity Nutritionist Asks Swiggy And Zomato To Stop Using Plastic Containers, Zomato Responds





Bhavin Joshi, a Food Safety Officer of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, has addressed the incident. Speaking to ANI, he said, "I appeal to all the business operators of Ahmedabad Corporation to be very careful with the food they serve to the customers so that such incidents can be avoided."







In another recent incident, a viral video showing the discovery of a dead rat inside an allegedly sealed bottle of Hershey's chocolate syrup took the internet by storm. The company issued an apology in the comments of the viral post. The Instagram users claimed that the incident also led to the hospitalisation of one of the people who consumed the syrup before the problem was uncovered. Read the full story here.





Before this, another instance of compromised food standards shocked the public. A person in Mumbai allegedly found a human finger inside an ice cream cone. Following a police complaint and investigation, the FSSAI took action. "The premises of the ice cream manufacturer have been inspected by a team of FSSAI's Western Region Office and its license has been suspended," the food authority told ANI.

Also Read: Food Authority Recommends States To Take Strict Action Against Unsafe Foods