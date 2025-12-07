India's food culture has grown over centuries, shaped by regional traditions, street food, and home cooking. It's a mix of flavours that defines the country. From spicy chaats and rich gravies to sweet treats and biryanis, the variety is huge and the world is taking notice. The latest TasteAtlas 2025-26 ranking of the 100 Best Food Cities proves it: Indian cuisine and cities are now global food stars. Leading the way is Mumbai, which has secured the 5th spot worldwide for the second year in a row.





Mumbai Beats Delhi On Global Best Food Cities List

TasteAtlas' latest list places Mumbai at 5th, making it the only Indian city in the global top-10. The city's famed street-food staples, from the tangy crunch of Bhelpuri to the buttery richness of Pav Bhaji, the humble charm of Vada Pav, sweet comfort of Modak and the hearty nostalgia of Ragda Pattice, have all helped cement its global food-city credentials. Beyond street-food, TasteAtlas also highlights several of Mumbai's iconic traditional restaurants as part of its recommendation like Ram Ashraya, Shree Thaker Bhojanalay, Cafe Madras, Nawab Saheb and Baba Falooda are recommended for anyone wanting to taste the city's deep-rooted food heritage.





So, whether you're a traveller exploring Mumbai's coastline or a local grabbing a midnight snack, this ranking underscores that the city's culinary spirit is alive, vibrant and globally admired.

Indian Cities Beyond Mumbai That Made It To TasteAtlas' Top 100 List

It's not just Mumbai. The TasteAtlas list includes five other Indian cities, each showcasing a unique culinary identity shaped by regional flavours and time-honoured recipes.

1. Amritsar — 48th place

Known for its hearty Punjabi fare, Amritsar's top dishes include Amritsari Kulcha, Palak Paneer, Dal Makhani, Sarson ka Saag and the sweet delight Phirni. Iconic traditional restaurants such as Kesar da Dhaba, Bharawan Da Dhaba, Bade Bhai ka Brothers Dhaba, Crystal Restaurant and Pehelwan Kulcha continue to draw food lovers seeking rustic, buttery Punjabi meals.

2. New Delhi — 53rd place

The capital remains a hotspot for North Indian classics such as Dal Makhani, Murgh Makhani (Butter chicken), crispy pakoras, Chole Bhature and the evergreen dessert Gulab Jamun. Dining out? Consider spots like Dum Pukht, Saravana Bhavan, Bukhara, Naivedyam and The Potbelly Rooftop Cafe.





3. Hyderabad — 54th place

Hyderabad brings Nizami-era richness with dishes like Hyderabadi Biryani, Pesara Dosa, spicy Chicken 65, Haleem and Karachi biscuits. Iconic destinations include Shah Ghouse Cafe & Restaurant, Karachi Bakery, ITC Kohenur, Jewel of Nizam and Dakshin, which keep the city's culinary legacy alive.

4. Kolkata — 73rd place

From syrupy sweets like Rasgulla, Roshmalai and Sandesh to the street-food favourite Kathi Roll and creamy fermented treat Mishti Doi, Kolkata remains true to its sweet-meets-savory soul. Beloved old-world eateries include Tamarind, Chittaranjan Mistanna Bhandar, Allen's Kitchen, Peter Cat and Lakshmi Narayan Shaw & Son.

5. Chennai — 93rd place

The south Indian city remains global favourite for staples like Dosa, Idli, hearty Chicken 65, soft Rumali Roti and comforting Sambar. Well-known names include Annalakshmi, Peshawri, Bombay Lassi, Shree Mithai and Smith Field Bakery.





According to TasteAtlas, the top four positions in the global 100 Best Food Cities list are claimed by Italian cities. At No. 1 is Naples, followed by Milan at No. 2, Bologna at No. 3 and Florence at No. 4.