A beautifully curated sushi platter can be not only a culinary masterpiece but an artistic one too. From intricate designs and vibrant colours to unusual shapes and giant sizes, there are several ways in which a plate of sushi may stand out. But have you ever come across an extremely tiny set of sushi? Well, a vlogger visited a restaurant in Tokyo that she claims serves the world's smallest sushi and recently posted about it on Instagram. Her post has since gone viral and won many hearts online.





Also Read:Viral Recipe: This Cook's Sushi Tacos Is A Unique Fusion The Internet Loves





In the reel by @leanneinjapan, we see the vlogger hold up a small plate featuring eight different types of mini sushi. To give us an idea of just how small they are, she shows us some of the regular-sized pieces alongside them. She explains that each of the tiny ones is made using only a single grain of rice. She also clarifies that this special set of mini sushi can only be ordered as an add-on to a regular-sized sushi course. As per the caption, the restaurant's name is Sushiya no Nohachi. Watch the full clip below:

The viral video has received a lot of interest online. Several Instagram users were captivated by the size of the sushi. Read some of the comments below:





"What is this!? A sushi restaurant for ants!?"





"Omg, this is literally the cutest thing I've ever seen in my life."





"How can it be this adorable?"





"Sushi for hamsters!"





"This restaurant was created to test people's chopsticks skills. Now you know."





"This is hilarious."





"If it's 20x smaller it's probably 20x more expensive."





"I can imagine feeding the tiny sashimi to my kitties."





Are you curious to learn more about sushi? Read our article here to discover its surprising origins.





Also Read: Watch: Little Girl's Reaction After Trying Sushi Has The Internet Applauding