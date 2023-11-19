Sushi is among the most popular Japanese delicacies. This dish, which has several traditional as well as experimental varieties has fans in different parts of the world. However, there are many who also find sushi to be rather an acquired taste. Although popular, it is palatable to everyone. Recently, a video showing a five-year-old trying sushi allegedly for the first time has taken the internet by storm. People were curious to discover the kid's reaction to the complexity of flavour and texture represented by sushi.





In the Instagram reel by @cristalallure, the mother feeds her child a piece of sushi using chopsticks. The text on the video reads, "My daughter asked to try sushi for the first time." The little girl takes time to bite and chew the piece properly. Her mother prompts her, asking her what she thinks of it. After a point, she realises that her daughter has swallowed it completely. The girl declares, "I don't like it." The mother explains, "You literally tried sushi for the first time. You're only five." To this, the girl responds, "I might like it when I'm six." Watch the full reel here:

The video has received more than 11 million views so far. The comment section is full of positive remarks appreciating the girl's open-mindedness. People have also praised her for finishing the piece of sushi before making up her mind. Check out some of the reactions below:





"It's the fact that she ate the entire piece to make sure and is still hopeful! That's a win to me lol."





"Such a good kid. She ate it all even though she didn't like it!"





"I'm glad she finished it first then gave an evaluation."





"She's like, "Let's revisit this in a year"."





"At least she had a positive attitude."





"She is smart to know she may like it when she's 6 and her tastebuds will have changed then."





"At least she respectfully ate it. Bless her."





"When you're a kid I think it's just normal not to like sushi. I didn't like it and now I sit eating all-you-can-eat sushi."





