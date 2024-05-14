Exploring food has become an adventure, as we often like to experiment with different flavours and combinations. Mixing and matching ingredients has led to some surprising culinary discoveries. Whether it is sushi burritos or kimchi tacos, the world of mix-and-match offers endless possibilities for creativity. In a viral video circulating online, we see the step-by-step process of how a cook made some spicy Tuna Sushi Tacos! As explained in the caption, this dish captures “all the flavours of sushi but in a crispy taco made of nori and tempura.”

In the video, the vlogger begins by preparing spicy mayo, combining some regular mayonnaise, sriracha sauce, chilli flakes, and sesame oil. Next, she finely chops tuna and mixes it with sriracha, lime juice, chilli powder, soy sauce, and sesame oil and keeps it aside. The vlogger moves on to making the taco batter. Taking all-purpose flour, cornstarch, spices, club soda, and an egg in a bowl, she mixes them all together to create a fine batter. She cuts nori or seaweed sheets into squares, dips both sides of the sheet in the batter, and fries them in hot oil until crispy.

Also Read: Watch: Woman Mocks Hard Roti Served In PG By Calling It A Taco; Internet Finds It Relatable

After frying, she moulds the nori squares into the shape of a taco. The key is to fold them right after taking them out from the oil before they crisp up, she says. The final step shows the vlogger filling the tacos with rice, avocado and cucumber pieces, the tuna, and a drizzle of spicy mayo. She garnishes the tacos with green onion pieces. Watch the complete viral video here:

The reel has received over 6.7 million views so far. In the comments, many users expressed an interest in trying this unique fusion dish.

A user commented, “How do you crave something you've never had?”

Another wrote, “Omg girl, you need a restaurant.”

“Oh my god, girl. GIRL. NEVER SAVED A RECIPE SO FAST,” someone else praised.

Also Read: Florida Restaurant's Unique "Sushi Pasta" Divides Internet

“I need some creativity in my meal plan this week and this is it!” a comment read.

A user requested her to make a “salmon version.”

“Omg they look incredible!!” said another.

Would you try these viral Tuna Sushi Tacos? Let us know.