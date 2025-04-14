Bizarre food combos with ice cream often go viral on social media. Unusual flavours, strange toppings and unlikely presentation methods raise eyebrows online, grabbing the attention of ice cream fans (sometimes for the wrong reasons). Recently, another viral video featured an unconventional sweet-and-savoury ice cream combination. What also grabbed eyeballs was the beloved South Indian delicacy it was mixed with. In the reel by @mrandmrsmoorthyy, the text on the post at the beginning already tells us that the fusion dish made by the woman comprises ice cream, chocolate and upma. However, the man in the video seems to be unaware of this fact.

The video starts with the woman handing him a glass of this 'dessert,' explaining that she wanted to make something special since it was a Sunday. The man takes it hesitatingly, questioning her about what exactly it is. She doesn't answer him directly but insists that he taste the dish first. He takes a small bite of only the ice cream and praises its deliciousness. The woman tells him that it's a "falooda-style" dish. Thus, he should dig in to eat all the layers - not just the top one. The man identifies the chocolate and ice cream but remains curious about the last layer. But the woman simply tells him to taste and check. He does so and immediately spits it out. "Why is it spicy?" he asks. She reveals that it is upma and the man is shocked. She goes on to explain that since he is usually ready to have upma with sugar, she decided to "upgrade" the dish in this way instead.





What's more, she tells him that she has given a special name to her creation. The husband asks her about it. "ICU," she finally declares (it's an acronym, named after each of the components: ice cream, chocolate and upma). Wondering how the man reacted? Watch the complete viral video below:







The reel has left many people in splits. In the comments, a few people suggested alternative names for the fusion dish. Some cracked ICU-related jokes. Others responded with sarcasm. Check out some of the reactions below (some have been translated by Instagram):





"Ice cream + Chocolate + Upma = ICECOMA. How is this name?"





"Ice cream+ chocolate + upma =crechoma."





"If you eat this, you will definitely end up in the ICU."





This content creator duo has also shared other bizarre food combo videos in the past, some of which have gone viral on Instagram. Like in this one, the dishes are usually given creative/funny names.