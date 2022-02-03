One of the most versatile ingredients to cook with undoubtedly has to be the egg. You can turn it into almost any dish and add all kinds of veggies or spices to amp up the taste. With enough room for experiments, there is no end to all we can cook with it. But when it comes to cooking something quick, making an omelette is the first thing that comes to our mind. Omelette is one of those mainstay recipes that we make at home and find in restaurants, cafes, and even with street vendors. Plus, with the popularity of this dish, we now even have various ways to make it. But no matter what the mix of spices or the cooking style is of an omelette, would you ever try an omelette that is loaded with spoonfuls of butter? Now we know that adding a bit of butter shouldn't be a problem, but recently a street vendor's butter loaded tandoori omelette has left many people in splits.





In a video uploaded by Instagram food blogger @delhifoodnest, we can see this vendor who has made a butter-laden omelette. The video begins with the vendor whisking an egg with green chillies, onions, and masalas. Then he melts a slab of butter on the tawa and throws in the egg mixture to cook it. As the omelette cooks, he puts in two pieces of bread and cheese and flips them. Then he adds a layer of tandoori sauce to the omelette and closes the bread pieces. After this, he melts more butter from the top with the help of a blow torch. Finally, as he combines the omelette with the leftover butter, he serves it with chutney and ketchup! As per @delhifoodnest, you can find this omelette at Uncle Ande Wala, opposite KK Da Dhaba, Block-C, DDA Market, Vikaspuri, Delhi. The price of this was Rs. 180. Check the entire making of this buttery tandoori omelette here:

Since this video was uploaded, it has been viewed 4.9 million times has 221K likes and thousands of comments! One person wrote, "We can predict a lot of cardiologists for the future being a requirement and on-demand." Another user said, "That's not a tandoori omelette. That's heart attack omelette."





Many other users have also given this omelette a thumbs up and have said that it looks delicious. Some have also said that they would like to try it.





What do you think about this omelette? Let us know in the comments below!