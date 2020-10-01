Viral Now: 5ft-Tall Telescope Made With Chocolate Looks Too Good To Eat!

Viral Video: A chef has created a telescope made entirely of chocolate.

Imagine a world made of entirely of chocolate. Everything right from household objects to buildings is edible and delicious. Sounds straight out of a fantasy novel, right? Not anymore! A pastry chef from Las Vegas has taken this velvety chocolate dream and converted it into reality in his own way. He has built a five feet tall telescope in his kitchen that is made entirely with chocolate. Take a look at the video of the chocolate telescope shared on Facebook:











Chef Amaury Guichon shared the video on his Facebook page, and within a week it has garnered 4 million views. The clip has got over 2.3 million reactions and 118k comments already. "This may be the most technical chocolate creation I've ever made, so much details went into this 5Ft tall Telescope! enjoy," wrote Chef Guichon while sharing the video.

The 3 minutes 13-second long clip indeed does make for a mesmerising watch. Chef assembles various parts of the chocolate telescope, starting from the base right till the instrument itself. White chocolate and milk chocolate both are used in various quantities to make the telescope. Chef also used edible golden paint to coat the decadent delight and give it a realistic appearance. The entire video displayed the amount of dedication and patience required to make such a marvellous creation.





Netizens couldn't help but shower praises on the massive telescope made with different kinds of chocolate. "Absolutely amazing the detailing if I walk past it I would think it was a real telescope very very impressive," wrote a Facebook user in the comments section. Another exclaimed, "I would kill to learn from you, or even watch you work in person. You renew my love for chocolate with every post."





The masterful chocolate telescope indeed looked too good to eat. What did you think of the video? Tell us in the comments below!







