A digital creator named Jack is going viral on social media for what viewers are calling one of the most "honest" and "hilarious" food reviews online. In a recently shared video, Jack says he flew to St. Tropez, France, to try one of the few Michelin-starred Louis Vuitton restaurants in the world. The clip shows the lavish open-air restaurant where "literally every single thing is Louis Vuitton", from knives to plates to even the staff uniforms. The Michelin-starred restaurant is run by chefs Arnaud Donckele and Maxime Frederic.





The creator opts for the tasting menu, comprising five courses, priced at 230 euros per person (approximately Rs 23,000).





Describing the food with heavy sarcasm, Jack says, "Before the meal starts, they bring out these appetisers, and it just tastes like fancy leaves, which I don't hate. The first course is the world's smallest tuna tartare." Commenting on the taste and size, he adds, "This is delicious, I just need 3 more of them."

Reviewing another course, he adds, "Next course, absolutely the smallest piece of roast chicken I have ever seen in my life. Also comes with a side of 'chef-selected vegetables'. I really hope the chef is driving the decisions right there." After tasting it, he pauses and says, "Just like a normal piece of juicy roast chicken."





After the fine dining experience, Jack pays for the pricey meal and remarks, "Pretty crazy, given the fact that I am honestly still hungry, I might go get Indian food."





He then heads to an Indian restaurant, ordering dal, rice, butter chicken, naan, and what appear to be spicy chicken appetisers. The table is filled with food. Jack eats naan with butter chicken and, with visible satisfaction, says, "delicious".





The video has already crossed 3.2 million views.







Food lovers praised this "honest" review, especially Indian viewers. Here are some reactions:





"Butter chicken for dessert is the true elite move," one joked. Another said, "The Indian food looks way better and more filling."





A foodie wrote, "Butter chicken doesn't fill your tummy, it fills your soul with the greatest joy of all time." Another commented, "Lmao this has to be the funniest review you've done."





There were critics as well. A comment read, "Please be polite, take off your cap when you eat and show a bit more respect to everybody in this place. You are in France, and they spoke in English so you could better understand what you were eating. If the accent was a problem, stay in your place and go to McDonald's. Right there, you can come as you are."

"Rich people's food never hits," a viewer aptly summed up the video.